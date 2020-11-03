Avoiding tech glitches at the Georgia polls

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We saw long lines during the primaries with the State’s new voting machines. The Secretary of State says things were smoother today.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri is live in downtown Atlanta keeping close track of polling issues.

State leaders say the average wait time today was around 3-minutes, and the longest wait time was an hour. Some counties including Morgan and Splading counties did have some tech glitches earlier, forcing voters to use paper ballots instead.

Here in Fulton County, one of the State’s largest in terms of registered voters, county leaders say they’ve add 90 extra polling precincts like The Fox Theater and Park Tavern to get the lines moving.

The second largest, Gwinnett County is not adding any more to its 156 polling precincts but says they have fixed the issues from the primaries. Those included equipment arriving late, precincts not opening on time, missing parts and power cords, as well new, inexperienced poll workers, all of which added to chaos during the June primaries.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he’s told counties to have ‘dry run’, provided extra training and asked them to drop equipment of yesterday to avoid issues. They also have field technicians on standby for any polling areas that have technical glitches.

Voting Implementation Manager, Gabriel Sterling said, “Now we have the ballots scanned that have to get scanned, and it will take a little longer. We can’t get the advanced voting ones until they close it so we are going to have some of those come in, we may get the early absentee votes in faster.” We will have results for many of the races. It could be the state rep races tonight where it will be 100 or 150 votes on what’s throwing it out.”

Nearly 4 million Georgians already cast their ballots during early and absentee voting, that’s more than half of the State’s registered voters.

The Secretary of State says there are 225-thousand absentee ballots that are still not returned yet. State leaders say if you have an absente ballot, fill it out and place it in a drop box before polls close and don’t mail it in at this point.