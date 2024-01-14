AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Saturday was an exciting day in the Burke County Bear Den as the best seniors in the CSRA faced off in Border Bowl XI: Team Georgia vs. Team South Carolina.

Team Georgia looked to defend their title with their third consecutive win, and they got to work early doing it. Laney’s Javaris Harris scored his first touchdown on the first play of the game taking it 72 yards to the endzone, and then he quickly scored his second touchdown by running it in from the two yard line. The defense stepped up in the second quarter with Thomson’s Cervantes Felts intercepting a pass from South Carolina on 1st and 10. Felts would run the ball back 52 yards to Georgia’s 15 yards line which would set up Javaris Harris to score his third and final touchdown of the day.

The Team Georgia Generals got the shutout win 21-0 over the Team South Carolina Stallions making head coach Barrett Davis really proud. “Just really proud of our coaches and our players. We picked them for a reason. And, you know, they’re great kids,” said Coach Davis from Evans High, “they practiced hard all week and we’re just happy to get to battle for the third year in a row.”

The offensive and defensive players of the game were, of course, Javaris Harris and Cervantes Felts and Coach Davis said he felt defense was really the key to his team’s success. “I think our thing was defense, the defense did great today and I think we imposed our will when we wanted to,” said Coach Davis.

With the third consecutive shutout win, Team Georgia manages to keep the Pat Johannson paddle in the state of Georgia for another year. A big congratulations to the Border Bowl XI champions: Barrett Davis and Team Georgia.