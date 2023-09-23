AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Ultimate Ladies Night event is headed to Augusta on Saturday, September 30. The event focuses on self-care and wellness. Marquita Rucker, the founder of the SWAT Foundation’s journey, involved neglecting her health due to her busy life, resulting in severe health issues and kidney failure.

The event offers women a chance to unwind, enjoy themselves, and temporarily shed their responsibilities.

It’s designed as a downtown scavenger hunt, promoting a fun night of self-care and bonding. The event takes place at the 600 Building on Broad Street from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and tickets are free.

Businesses and individuals have contributed prizes, and the SWAT Foundation can be found on social media for more information.

