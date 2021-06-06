Take back control and Learn self-defense

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – You can’t predict when you’ll be attacked by someone, but martial arts experts say learning the basics of self-defense can help save you in a fight against your life.

Frontline Jiu-Jitsu business owner, Jenni Joy says “the scariest part because oftentimes we don’t know how to respond because it’s someone that we know that’s attacking us.”

Joy is taking back the fight and sharing her self-defense techniques with women. According to the National Violence Against Women Survey, on average, women are more likely to be injured during an assault.

“I thought how do I empower myself? And then I want to share it with other women, share my story and share the importance of it,” says Jenni.

Joy says she was attacked and she says that incident changed her life forever.

“You just don’t know when the situation is gonna happen and I’m just so thankful to have the skills that I’ve learned through training,” says Jenni.

The registered nurse is using her blue belt and three years experience in Jiu-Jitsu to offer classes for women to learn what to do if they find themselves in harms way.

“Doing something to fight back makes you a harder target, looking in the eye of someone, using your voice, all are different aspects of self-defense,” says Jenni.

Students of Joy say her classes teach them to be prepared for any situation.

Jazzlin Sharp, a student of Frontline Jiu-Jitsu, says “it’s good to be prepared…Even if it never happens to you, maybe you can teach your family members or someone that you care about, and I just think that knowledge is good to have…plus it’s fun and you get a good workout, good cardio, and you get to meet new people.”

Joy’s self defense class combines martial arts styles of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and American Wrestling which she says are some of the best ways to defend yourself. For information on signing up for a class, click or tap here.