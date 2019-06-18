Taco Bell giving away free tacos today, here’s how to get one

FILE – This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo, shows the sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Taco Bell is starting delivery service on Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in certain markets in a partnership with the startup delivery company DoorDash. Delivery will be available initially in more than 90 cities and more […]

(WSAV) – Taco Bell fans can get their hands on a free taco today, thanks to the Golden State Warriors.

Although the Warriors didn’t win the NBA championship, they did “steal” a road win in game two against the Toronto Raptors.

As part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, every person in America gets a free Doritos Locos Taco while supplies last.

The offer is good from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. tonight. Customers can also grab a freebie any time, all day by ordering online or on the Taco Bell app.