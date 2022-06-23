AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in her car at an apartment complex in Augusta.

Richmond County deputies were dispatched to the Azalea Park Apartments at 1:57pm to the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive in reference to an unresponsive female.

When deputies got there, they found a woman, dead in her SUV parked at the complex. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and were able to identify the woman as 57-year-old Tammy Mantooth from Lola, Kansas. She was pronounced dead at 3:00pm.

An autopsy has been scheduled.The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death, there is no further information available at this time.