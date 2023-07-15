WINDSOR, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office along with the Aiken County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious death.

According to authorities, on July 14th around 2:27 p.m., investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office began an investigation into a found deceased person.

Human remains were found in a shallow grave near the 300 block of Wendy Lane.

The Coroner’s Office is working towards identifying this person as well as determining the manner and cause of death.

