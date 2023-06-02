PHILADELPHIA (NEWS10) — After under a week of searching, U.S. Marshals say they captured a New York City man wanted for two alleged homicides. A source close to the investigation tells NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that Timothy Taylor was taken into custody at a bar in Philadelphia.

The U.S. Marahal’s Service offered a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Taylor, Tishawn Folkes-Taylor‘s ex-husband, who’s being called a person of interest in her homicide. Schenectady Police said she was stabbed early Sunday morning in the Pleasant Street apartment she shared with her three young children.

The NYPD said Taylor was wanted for questioning in the death of 37-year-old Theresa Gregg, a Brooklyn mom and officer with the city’s Department of Homeless Services.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to NEWS10 for updates.