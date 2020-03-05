Suspect in DeAngelo Burns murder in custody

Augusta, GA (WJBF)– Police have confirmed an arrest for the murder of 17 year old DeAngelo Burns.

Wednesday evening, police arrested 15 year old Jaquavious “Chunky” Taylor at Cedarwood Apartments on 527 Richmond Hill Road West.

On February 7th, Richmond County deputies were called to the scene of a shooting at Circle K on the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Rd.

The shooting happened on Abelia Drive and the victim was driven to the Circle K where he later died.

Taylor is being charged with murder. More charges may soon follow.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as information becomes available.

