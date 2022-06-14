UPDATE, 4:10 P.M., 06/15/2022:

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, D’Andre Tandy, 26, has been located and arrested.

D'Andre Tandy

Authorities say Tandy was located by the Savannah Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and arrested in North Augusta, South Carolina.

According to authorities, Tandy is currently being detained in Aiken, South Carolina.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the death of Logan Etterle.

Etterle was shot and killed on Broad Street early Sunday morning.

Authorities say 31-year old Keyon Smiley of Grovetown shot the victim in the stomach following a fight where Smiley was also shot in the ankle.

Smiley remains in the Richmond County Jail.

The RCSO is STILL searching for D’Andre Tandy. He is also wanted in Etterle’s Murder.

This is a developing story.