Supporters of Valor Station hold rally at municipal building

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Augusta commissioners plan to vote on whether a rehabilitation facility should be located near a local neighborhood. It’s a battle brewing now for two years between people living in Green Meadow Estates and the Hale Foundation.

The Georgia Council on Substance Abuse held the press conference to encourage city leaders to vote in favor of Valor Station. They say that many first responders are hurting and the much needed facility will offer support.

Valor Station is a proposed rehab facility aimed at helping first responders who suffer from PTSD, and substance abuse.

The Hale Foundation, has worked for more than a year to get Valor Station approved, but has met with opposition from the neighborhood. Jeff Breedlove, Chief of Communications and Policy for the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse said that this facility is vital for the community.

“First responders experience trauma that civilians don’t. But they go to calls that involve the most horrific things that people see,” explained Breedlove.

The thirteen thousand square foot facility would sit on more than twenty acres of land and be able to house thirty patients at a time.

One former Richmond County deputy told me that he wishes that something like this had been around when he needed it.

“One day it just got the best of me. And I sat down in my chair at the house, took my .357 out and I was thinking about ending it then,” said Jerry Haley.

Haley said he is thankful that his wife came home and talked him out of it. He also said that a facility like Valor Station would be a game changer for first responders in trouble because they are only human.

Don Yarborough lives in Green Meadows Estates. He said that the concerns of many of his neighbors are being blown out of proportion. They are worried about traffic congestion and the proximity of a rehab facility to schools and the neighborhood. Despite these concerns he said that he supports Valor Station.

“We have no problem with Valor Station. None whatsoever. The only problem we have is the location that they have chosen,” said Yarbrough.

Regardless of the outcome of the vote, Breedlove said that the most important thing is the mental health of first responders looking for help and he hopes that the city votes in their favor.

“I would say to my friend Hardie Davis and to the commissioners, unfortunately for you, you get to decide what side of history you’re on. Are you for first responders in recovery being welcomed anywhere and at anytime in Augusta? Or are you for the stigma and a small minority who are saying not in my backyard,” said Breedlove.

The neighborhood will be holding its own press conference at 11 am on August 17th at the entrance to Green Meadow Estates.