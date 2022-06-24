The big heat we’ve seen over the last several days is gone and we’ll enjoy fairly typical summer weather (minus the afternoon storms) this weekend. Look for partly cloudy skies with Highs in the lower to middle 90s and Lows near 70.

By the time we move into next week the pattern will change. A cold front will move closer to us and stall out over GA/SC. This will be the focus for a better chance of late afternoon thunderstorms…with the clouds and more humidity our daytime Highs will be near 90.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low: 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy, High: 94

Saturday night: Clear. Low: 69-72

Sunday: Partly cloudy, High 95