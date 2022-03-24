We’ll see more sunshine and cooler temperatures Friday through the weekend, however hold on to your hat! Expect breezy conditions for Friday with wind gust up to 20 mph and by Saturday we could see gust up to 30-35 mph. Temperatures will be held down as well with daytime Highs in the 60s and chilly overnight lows in the 40s with some 30s by Sunday morning.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or two early, skies clear after midnight. Low: 43

Friday: Mostly sunny early then afternoon clouds. Cool and breezy with winds from the West 15-20 mph. High: 69

Friday night: Clear and breezy. Low 42

Saturday; Sunny and windy. Winds Northwest 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph. High: 68

Sunday: Sunny, not as windy. High: 67