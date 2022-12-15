The cold front has moved to the east and skies are clear! That means it will be chilly tonight as lows fall back to the 30s. Look for more sunshine and cool temperatures for your Friday. We are watching a fast moving system that looks to move to our south over the weekend. As of now, it will be dry with just a few more clouds for the weekend. Temperatures will continue well below normal with Highs in the lower 50s. Even colder weather coming our way next week…this is something we’ll be tracking over the next several days.