Strong High pressure will be in charge of forecast this weekend. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny days and just a few clouds at night (with some patchy fog in places) High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s with low humidity. We’ll be pushing 90 degrees by Monday before a cold front moves our way Tuesday. Look for a few showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, then behind the front, more seasonable readings with upper 70s to Near 80 degrees.

Here’s your Vipir 6 Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear with a few areas of fog. Low: 54

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 87

Saturday night: Mostly clear with a few areas of fog. Low 56

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High: 88

Monday: Partly cloudy and HOT for April. High: 90