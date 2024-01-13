Saturday Morning Update: You can put the umbrellas away for the weekend as we’re going to enjoy blue skies and sunshine! Winds continue to stay on the breezy side through the early afternoon hours with gusts up to 35 mph. A lake wind advisory is in effect for much of the area until 1pm.

Temperatures will be on the cool side with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s/lower 30s. While this weekend we will see below average temperatures, it’s just a taste of the much colder conditions ahead next week! Bundle up and get ready for the coldest air of the season!