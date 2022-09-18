Tropical Storm Fiona’s center is nearing Puerto Rico this morning. Sustained winds have increased to 70 mph and the central pressure has dropped to 991 mb. Fiona will likely become a category 1 hurricane by this afternoon once crossing the island. Conditions will become more favorable for rapid development this upcoming week. The storm will soon no longer be over land, and instead the warm waters of the open Atlantic. Wind shear will also become less of an issue. By the middle of the week, Fiona could become a category 2 hurricane.

Fortunately for the east coast, Fiona will stay a good distance away. Direct impacts are not expected, but rough seas and dangerous rip currents will be an issue for several days as Fiona moves parallel to the coast.