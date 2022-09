As of 6am Monday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the low to upper 60s. High pressure dominates today so we’ll see plenty of sunshine as well as the return of the 90 degree temps. The average high is 87 degrees but we’ll see highs in the low, mid, and even upper 90s by Thursday which is the official start to Fall. Fall weather does move in for Friday and into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s and no rain.