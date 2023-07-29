AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Good Hope Baptist Church in East Augusta hosted its annual Back to School Giveway.

A dance off, Black Greek Letter Organization strolls, and guest speaker all promoted a message of hope to the community.

“There’s a seed of greatness on the inside of you,” Willie ‘The Human Freight Train’ Raines told the group. “It doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter who your mama is, it doesn’t matter where your daddy is. That doesn’t negate the fact that there is greatness on the inside of you.”

Raines, whose personal story includes serving time in prison for a felony, shared what he does around the country to help warn kids.

“We do our programs for the needs of the school, so we talk on different topics. Whatever the school needs, but we do talk about bullying and suicide prevention, mental health. Oh, it’s a big thing right now, especially in the black community. Not just in the black community but all communities. Cause suicide is at an all time high,” he said.

He also uplifts them.

“I believe in this generation and we have to go after our children with everything. Everything, our whole heart that’s where my, I dedicated my life to this generation. To encourage them, to motivate them to go after their goals and dreams and not become a prisoner of their past, but be empowered by your future,” he explained.

He also said, “That’s our message you know. Go and be great! Be a great human, be a great citizen and make a difference.”

Every school aged student received a book bag full of supplies and a bagged lunch. The event ended with a prayer for all students.