Another round of showers and thunderstorms overnight…then more rain moves in for Easter afternoon and evening. It will be a wet stretch Sunday night into much of the day Monday before we finally clear the skies out late Monday night. Heavy rain is likely at times Sunday night and Monday with parts of the CSRA seeing 1″ – 2″ of rain. There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather for our far southern viewing area, however the biggest threat as of now would be a few storms with gusty winds and small hail. Sunshine returns for Tuesday with much warmer conditions.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 59 Rain chance: 40%

Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers and periods of rain by afternoon. High: 79 Rain chance 40% early then 60% after 6PM

Sunday night: Rain likely. Low: 57

Monday: Rain, breezy and chilly. High: 66 Rain chance: 80%