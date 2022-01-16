Storm brings cold winds, heavy rain to CSRA

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) — People woke up to cold temperatures and wet streets in Washington Sunday. But, it was not what some expected.

“I got up this morning, looked out the window and didn’t see any snow,” Henry Crew said.

Instead, heavy rain poured over downtown. High winds knocked over chairs and sent umbrellas flying.

“I was disappointed the snow wasn’t here.”

Disappointed but not surprised.

“It rarely snows here anyway. I can count the number of times that I remember snow in Washington.”

Brenden Johnson was thankful he could not add this weekend’s storm to Crew’s list.

“I’m kind of glad it’s raining,” Johnson said. “I’m not getting any calls that someone’s stuck in a ditch.”