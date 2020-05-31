Stevens Creek Church reopens their doors for services

Augusta (WJBF)- The pandemic shut many church door causing them to turn to live stream services for more than two months. But one local church re-opened their doors today.

After two months of streaming online, the congregation at Stevens Creek Church can now worship indoors.

“Well today is Pentecost Sunday and we felt like it was an appropriate day to reopen the church. The church has never really been closed, we just haven’t been having public services. But this is a special day for us and it’s a special day for our congregation,” said Marty Baker, head pastor.

Baker says that they put safety measures in place to help protect their members amid the global pandemic. There are sanitizer stations and vinyl dots on the floor to help with social distancing. They also moved the rows in the auditorium to give people more space.

“This is a contactless service. In other words there are no bulletins, there are no offering buckets and so we have tried to think through that,” said Baker.

One church member says that she felt completely comfortable coming back to church.

“We never doubt the decision the church makes. We trust the leaders 100 percent. They never ever make a decision without a whole lot of thought, prayer and lots and lots of preparation,” said Christine Rucker.

Baker says that Stevens Creek Church is very diverse. So, NewsChannel 6 spoke to him and members as well about the unrest in the nation and in the CSRA. The pastor says the church has a duty to the people of Augusta to be a leader and an advocate of peace. Pastor Mo Huggins became emotional discussing the topic.

“God bless the family of George Floyd. God bless the families who are feeling broken, the people whose hearts are heavy. I hear you. My heart breaks for you. And I pray to see a better day,” said Huggins.

Baker says that the church has been live streaming their services for a long time and that they will continue to do so, especially for their members who are not comfortable returning to church at this time.