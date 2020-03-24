StayAtHome challenge: social media craze that has everyone home…doing push ups?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- As some practice social distancing, others practice social connection.

Those with Instagram accounts have found a way to make staying connected on the phone better than just staying at home.

When it’s time to go home, you’re normally excited, but when you’re forced to stay home, people get antsy.

Social distancing is driving people stir crazy so I logged onto Instagram just to see how we’re all coping.

“See 10 do 10.” It’s a push up challenge that’s sweeping the nation and it keeps you active while you’re at home.

Here’s how it works: Someone tags you on their story of them doing ten push ups challenging you to post back.

Yeah it’s as easy it looks…

And that’s not the only one. There’s the toilet paper touch ten challenge, calling all soccer players to connect over the hottest commodity on the grocery store shelves.

There’s also one where you draw yourself, or a carrot, or an orange…

Whatever it is people on social media are challenging themselves to do during social distancing, at least they’re socially connected.

How many times did we say social?