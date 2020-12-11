Staff and burn patients remember Dr. Fred Mullins at first ‘Shop with a Doc’ since his passing

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — At this year’s Shop with a Doc burn victims were able to pick out toys on their holiday wish list while shopping with doctors, firefighters and other volunteers.

The event is usally held at the Target in Evans, but this year due to COVID-19 50 young burn patients selected their toys at the John M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital.

For Dr. Frank Mullins this year’s shop with a doc is in memory of his brother Dr. Fred Mullins, the Burn Center medical director who passed away in June, and whose love for his patients led to the creation of the event.



” It’s just so important to us that we keep Fred’s legacy alive and we keep him out and center and a part of this. I don’t want Fred to just be a name on a building or a plaque. I want him to be involved in everything here and this was his favorite event by far,” Mullins said.

Dr. Mullins legacy will continue through Shop with a Doc as well as the new burn center tower which is part of a $75 million dollar expansion set to open later this year.