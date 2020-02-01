Stacey Abrams campaigns for Augusta-Richmond County Commission Candidate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) —- In May, folks will be voting for the next commissioner of district one. Jordan Johnson is running for a commissioner seat in District one, and he has a high profile political activist in his corner.

“I’m not making personal endorsements, but ‘Fair Fight’ is,” said Stacey Abrams. “We are choosing people across the state who stand up for voter’s protection, who fight against voter suppression, and who believe in true voter engagement. Jordan is the perfect example of what can be accomplished in our communities with the right leadership.”

The District One Commissioner is responsible for the issues that affect the people who live in the district and the City of Augusta.

“There are folks who are sleeping in bags on the streets in District 1,” explained Johnson. “We have to make homelessness a priority. These are just the issues that I’m running on because they mean the most to me, and they mean the most everyday people. This isn’t something I’m just talking about; we’ve have heard the issues from every corner of the district.”

Candidate Johnson says his campaign is focused around protecting the voter’s rights and improving infrastructure in the district where he grew up.

“When you have to go to another state or get on the city bus to go to Washington Road to get groceries, you’ve been unheard,” described Johnson. “When you are living next to a home that is attracting crime, you are unheard.”

Johnson also has former Democratic Governor Candidate Stacey abrams and her team “Fair Fight” on his side. He says progress in growing Augusta begins with the people.

“We can’t make a change if we’re not voting,” said Johnson. “We have to make sure at every point we are protecting that right to vote for folks that are the most vulnerable.”

Abrams says Georgia had a record turn out for the 2018 election. She hopes that kind of engagement will carry over in May.

“The people who turned out to vote in 2018 show up again and recognize that primaries matter, that local election matter; they will start to see the changes they need,” said Abrams.

Candidate Jordan Johnson is running against Michael Thurman and businesswoman Shawnda griffin in the May 2020 election.

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins