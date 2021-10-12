SRS employees meet to discuss federal COVID-19 vaccine opposition

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Time is running out to vaccine. Federal employees and contractors have a little over a month to get fully vaccinated.

Tuesday, it was a packed house at the Big Red Barn for a private meeting as many people voiced their resistance to the federal vaccine mandate. Many believe it is unconstitutional.

Lindsey Gentz, a representative from Aiken Citizens of Freedom, said, “We represent all the American citizens not just from the site but everybody who is facing having to be forced to inject themselves with an experimental medication.”

Several people who work at the Savannah River Site claim the powers that be are denying their exemptions from a coronavirus vaccine. Lindsey Gentz told NewsChannel 6’s Wes Cooper she used to work at SRS. She said employees with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions got an email from the President and CEO Tuesday.

Gentz explained, “That said that they denied all religious exemptions because it puts an undue hardship on the company. He didn’t elaborate to what that undue hardship was. It’s a bunch of malarky.”

According to Gentz, some medical exemptions have been accepted but not a lot. Under the latest vaccine guidelines, federal agencies can deny religious or medical exemptions if it is determined no other safety measurements are sufficient.

Congressman Joe Wilson who represents the area where SRS sent NewsChannel a statement that reads, “Although many people, including myself, may be opposed to the Biden Administration announcement of a vaccine mandate for federal contractors and large businesses, these SRS contractors made the decision on their own accord. As a private entity, they possessed the legal right to create the guidelines for employment within their company.”

“That’s a private company and until there’s a federal rule on it they of course can do what they want to do. When a federal rule, if there is a federal rule and that comes down and as a contractor, I think the law will require them to comply,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

Gentz added, “We hope the site and all the other companies in this area and nationwide respect peoples’ medical and religious freedoms. And respect their right to choose, respect our constitutional rights.”

The time has passed for all federal employees and contractors to get their first shot of the Moderna vaccine to be fully vaccinated by the November 22nd deadline, but Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are available to meet the requirement.