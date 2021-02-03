Spring sports participation surging at Grovetown High amid a pandemic

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – It was a big day at Grovetown High School Wednesday as three seniors signed scholarships to play sports at the next level.

Right now, athletic department employees at Grovetown High are working on the eligibility process for students to play spring sports and participation is as high as it’s ever been.

“It’s amazing how many kids we got out in track, soccer, tennis, golf,” said Athletic Director Marty Jackson.

Kaylee Stickney’s golf game is paying off. She just signed a scholarship to tee off with Brenau University.

She said, “I have noticed more people playing sports. I think the situation with the pandemic kind of pushed people that outside was the place you could be. I definitely spent a lot more time practicing because there was nothing else to do.”

Jackson believes more kids are playing sports because they just want to return to normal.

He explained, “As we move back from an A/B schedule to a full, have all of our kids in school with the exception of about 500 that are learn from home, that’s really opened things up as far as kids coming out.”

Jackson said playing sports could lead a student down a successful path and trying something new never hurts.

Naomi Drake can attest to that. She signed a scholarship to play lacrosse at Emmanuel College on Wednesday. She started playing the game back in 9th grade.

“My grades when I was a little freshman wasn’t the best, but I started realizing this is something I really wanted to do. Not only did my playing levels succeed or become something greater, my grades went up as well. And people started noticing that and coaches started noticing that,” said Drake.

“Top 20 of my class. I’ve always had like perfect As and stuff, so sports has definitely taught me the discipline. Especially playing golf and everything is specific and following the rules,” said Stickney.

Jackson added, “When I was in season my grades were always better because I had to budget my time.”