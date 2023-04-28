AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A popular tradition in Augusta is kicking off Friday. It’s the Spring Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. This is one of two Greek festival the church hosts during the year, raising money for various missions and outreach the church is involved in..

Saturday and Sunday the Shepeard Community Blood Center’s Blood Mobile will be on site for anyone wanting to give blood. You will get free fries if you donate.

There will be music by Nick Demos and the Greek Islanders, Greek dancers, vendors and of course- everyone’s favorite Greek food!

“You know, Greek food is very good. If you’ve never had it, you just got to try it. I mean we just have wonderful salads. We have salads where we have the souvlaki, the chicken on or the pork souvlaki. And of course the gyro meat. And we have the gyros. There’s just little different things that you could try- that- it’s just good food,” smiled Michelle Ennis, Festival Chair.

Ennis said the amazing food isn’t the only thing to look forward to at the Greek Festival.

“Well, we have a lot of vendors that have a lot of very unique pieces. From a lot of nice crosses and jewelry. Different vendors that have some- local vendors that have some pretty cool stuff,” she explained.

The Spring Greek Festival kicks off Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity– rain or shine. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s free to attend.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.