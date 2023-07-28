AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sa Jules is a multi-talented, multi-faceted force of nature when it comes to the art and entertainment world, and this spoken word artist, actress, and author chats with WJBF Digital about all the exciting things she has going here in the city of Augusta.

Thank you for joining us today on WJBF Digital. Now, can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

Oh, my goodness. First and foremost, I’m a mother. I have an amazing 22 year old son who is in the Air Force. I was born and raised in Wisconsin, and I moved to Augusta, Georgia, about ten years ago. I have been rocking and rolling ever since. I have been performing spoken word and acting. I’ve been on several different movie sets, several different web series, and I’m trying to get into commercials too, because I want you to see me on your TV every day. (Laughs) I have become an author. I work hard. I do everything. Pretty much. That’s what I am: a hustler.

Now, what brought you from Wisconsin to Augusta?

The very short version is we needed a change. My mom’s sister lived here. She wanted some family here, so we came on down.

So, how did you get into spoken word?

I started when I was 11, and that was by accident. My mom sent me to an art school when I was 11, and because I used to sit in front of the TV reciting what I saw on the TV – and she also had me in dance classes and stuff like that – so she sent me to art school and that’s where I discovered poetry, which I didn’t know anything about. I had never heard of a Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou, none of that. My friend at the time in Middle school was on the Forensics team, which is a traveling poetry team, and she asked me to stay after school with her one day. So, I did. I started sifting through the bins and that’s how I found it.

Now, you are known to be in a poetic scene here in Augusta. What made you want to get involved?

When I moved here, I was looking for some poetry just to get out for some open mics because I used to go to them back home, and they were kind of fading out when I when I moved here. I was like, “Hmmm…,” but I sat on that for a couple of years. Then, I finally started up my first show here in 2016, L!fe Logues, and then, Dope Spit followed in 2017.

Now, you started Dope Spit it 2017, and you actually ended and then decided to bring it back as Dope Spit 2.0. So, what was that conversation like? What made you decide to bring it back?

When I ended it, I was just tired, you know. I needed a break. Then, the pandemic happened. Throughout the pandemic, people were saying, “Well, when the pandemic is over, can you bring back Dope Spit?” It was like countless people all the time. They would say, “We need it. We need something to do.” So, we brought it back in March of ‘21, but this time, I brought it back with a deejay and a business partner because the first time… I was trying to do it, and I was working from my phone trying to play music and had this little rinky dink microphone. There were some things going on. (Laughs) So, it’s much better now. We have a bigger venue, we have a deejay, I host, we have a door person, and we have a food vendor. So, it’s a lot different now.

If people want to attend Dope Spit, how can they do so?

It’s the first Monday of every single month. The doors open at 8 P.M. The show starts at 8:30 promptly. You hear me, now? We start at 8:30. I don’t care if we’re in conversation. I’m going to start the show on time. (Laughs) If they want to be on the open mic, they can email dopespit706@gmail.com. If you just want to come to the show, just show up at Ikonz, and you can pay through Eventbrite or you can pay at the door.

And shout out to your business partner, DJ Swagg.

Yes, he has been such an intricate part of it and a big help because we get a lot of artists that come in that either have R&B songs or have hip hop songs. So, he’s able to pull their music, play it, and I do’t have to worry about that other stuff because it was messed up before. (Laughs)

Now let’s get into your books. You have two books: Emotionally Unstable and Grafik Emotionz: Private Thoughts. What inspired these books?

Emotionally Unstable is my first release. It came out January of 2022. That book is about everything that was kind of going on in my mind, the things that I was feeling, and some things that I went through. So it is talking about depression, love, staying woke, etc. It’s broken up into different sections. So, you get this emotional roller coaster with me basically, and you see how I go through all these things. People like to say they have it all together, and you don’t. So, that’s what emotionally unstable is about. Grafik Emotionz: Private Thoughts is a journal, it’s affirmations, and it’s poetry. So, you can write down your thoughts after you read the poem that I wrote in. Those poems are geared to make you go deep into your thinking.

If people want to get both books, how can they do so?

They’re both on Amazon. Just type in Sa Jules.

So, you have an event coming up called Commetry, and that is comedy with poetry. So, you have a comedian and a poet: you and Comedian Saseddrick. What brought you guys together to do Commetry?

Just brainstorming on some ideas back in 2017. He likes to do poetry, too, and he likes poetry. I think I’m funny; I know I’m funny. (Laughs) So, why not? It was the perfect merry. So, we do it once a year, and we’re bringing it back.

And you started this when?

In 2018.

If people want to attend this wonderful event, how can they do so?

We’re going to be at Ikonz Sports Bar and Grill. The doors open at 2 P.M. The show starts promptly at 3 P.M. You can just show up. We’re taking payments through cash app $Sajules or you can pay at the door.

If people want to get in contact with you or follow your journey, how can they do so?

On social media, I’m on Facebook as Sa Jules. I am on Tik Tok: www.tiktok.com/@sajulesthetruth. Those are the two places I am on the most. Also, on Instagram, I am @Sa.Jules1.