Spirits to Sanitizer: Second City Distilling, Co. makes hand sanitizer for essential workers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – From spirits to sanitizer, Second City Distilling, Co. is rising to the occasion for essential workers and those on the front line.

It’s a plastic spritz bottle that can be used to clean your hands or a surface.

The Distilling Company got resources from the American Distilling Institute. The organization shared with them the F-D-A guidelines to make the sanitizer.

The product is for emergency workers essential businesses, like food processing plants.

Right now the sanitizer is closed off to the public. Vice President of the Distilling Co. David Long says this is to comply with CDC guidelines and avoid large gatherings.

He says he spoke with other distilleries.

“Learning from other distilleries, what it has created, what it does create is people come to the distillery to get it and lines form and obviously that’s not good for the social distancing thing,” says Long.

He hopes to make it available to the public, but, he says, they are a 6- man team, so they are right now just focusing on those in need.

“We know that with all of the businesses in town and the sheer need with the shortage of it, just the first responders and businesses in town will take everything that we can produce right now.”

Hand sanitizer distribution started this week. The Second City Distillery team is doing whatever they can to get these bottles to those in need.