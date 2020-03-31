Spike Lee shares unmade ‘Jackie Robinson’ movie script for stay-at-home reading

(WGN) – While a lot of musicians are taking to social media, performing for fans who are stuck in thier homes, Spike Lee made the script available online for “Jackie Robinson,” a movie that he was never able to get made.
He made the announcement on his Instagram account Sunday, saying in a video that making the film would’ve been his “dream project.”
You can read all 159 pages of Lee’s script online here.
