Spider-Man back into MCU after Marvel and Sony reach deal

(ABC NEWS) – And just like that, Spider-Man is back in the MCU, “GMA” confirms.

After reports earlier this year that Spidey was leaving the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe after negotiations broke down between Marvel and Sony, he’s back and better than ever.

Tom Holland is still Peter Parker and Kevin Feige will still produce the third film in his standalone series. Sony head Amy Pascal will also produce through Pascal Pictures.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement to “GMA.”

The film is set for release in 2021.

“Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe,” the Marvel Studios head added. “He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

This also means that Spider-Man can appear in future MCU films like “Avengers” and cameo in other superhero solo projects.

In her own statement, Pascal added, “Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in ‘Far From Home’ and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes.”

As many fans watched, Peter Parker’s identity was revealed at the end of “Far from Home,” and that will all play out in the next film. Also, fan favorite J.K. Simmons returned as the nefarious J. Jonah Jameson, to everyone’s delight.