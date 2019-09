AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare Center is doing what it can to help those trying to evacuate before Dorian.

Staff will be heading to Charleston to pick up hurricane dogs on Sunday, September 1.

Those animals will be available for adoption as soon as Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the center will be opened today for regular adoption. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.