‘Spare Hunger’ initiative helps food banks nationwide

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF)- It’s as simple as using your phone. Just by downloading the “Spare Hunger” app – you can help food banks in the CSRA and across the country.

With unemployment at an all time high, people are depending on food banks now more than ever.

Andra Tomsa is the creator of this new app. She says it’s just one of the many sways we can help end world hunger.

“It’s a subscription model. This is something about incremental giving in very small amounts that recurs over time,” explains Tomsa.