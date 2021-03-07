South Carolina vaccination clinics prepare for Phase 1B

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — As South Carolina prepares to usher in Phase 1B of its vaccination rollout, clinics throughout the state are preparing for demand. An additional 2.7 million people will be eligible for vaccinations beginning Monday.

“The demand for spots is going to well exceed supply,” Dr. Joshua Wyche, Augusta University Health’s Director of Pharmacy, says.

Augusta University Health and University Hospital are preparing their teams for this demand. Their staff and clinics are ready, but how many people they are able to vaccinate depends on how many vaccine doses they receive.

“We have the capability to get the shots in arms,” Scott Ansede, the University Health Care Physicians’ Chief Operating Officer, says. “We just need the vaccine to be able to do it.”

“Whatever we receive, we will try to get it in the arms of South Carolinians as fast as possible,” Wyche adds.

Making the process as easy as possible is important too. Gaye Graham did not plan on getting vaccinated when she arrived at University Hospital’s clinic. She quickly changed her mind.

“It was like going to Chick-fil-A,” she explains. “It just went beautifully.”

Who’s eligible for vaccinations in South Carolina’s Phase 1B