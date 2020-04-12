South Augusta neighborhood does living stations of the Cross

Augusta, (WJBF)- Neighbors in a South Augusta neighborhood hosted a living stations of the cross Friday.

Holy Week is one of the most sacred times of the year for Christians.



During this pandemic most churches have temporarily shut their doors, which means churchgoers are missing out on traditional Holy Week events.

But these neighbors found a way to overcome that obstacle.

They organized a “Living Stations of the Cross” where each participating family set up a scene in their front yard and spectators could walk or drive by and view it at a safe distance.

Rachel Balducci, who was one of the organizers, said that while it wasn’t their normal tradition, it was nice to be able to do something to celebrate.

“I just think it was really neat that we had so many people who came together who still, you know…we wanna kind of cling to the traditions that we have but we know that in this strange season we have to do it in a little bit of a different way.”

14 families took part.