AIKEN, SC – The South Aiken Thoroughbreds wrapped up spring practices with their spring game on Wednesday at the stomping grounds.

Head Coach Chris Hamilton said he was pleased with what he saw on the field, particularly on defense. “On defense, I can’t say enough about our defense. I think they’ve really stepped up,” said Hamilton, “we’re really fast this year – a lot faster than we have been, so I’m excited about that.”

While the offense technically won the game Coach told us that they were just playing for bragging rights and both teams did very well. “I think overall we’ve gotten better this spring.”

South Aiken football team opens their season in mid-August against Silver Bluff High School.