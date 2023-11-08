AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) -Anna is an All-State and All-Region volleyball player for the T-Breds who was the offensive MVP in 2021 and 2022, but she is also a star academically as well. On top of being a member of the national honors society and senior exec council, Anna has also been named AAU Academic All-American for 3 straight years. For her hard work on the court and in the classroom, Anna has earned the WJBF Scholar Athlete of the Week award.

Anna’s parents say she is a very hard worker, and she is determined to achieve her dreams. “She really doesn’t allow anything to stop her,” says Anna’s father James, “she’s very strong willed, she’s got a lot of goals, and she sets out and she accomplishes them.”

Anna’s parents aren’t the only ones in awe of what she has accomplished, her coach says she has grown into quite the leader on the team. “When it came time for her to be chosen for captain as a sophomore, I just knew that she was the perfect fit for that,” says South Aiken volleyball head coach Cassie McKie, “she just is so dedicated and leads by example.”

Anna says she loves to see all of the support that the fans bring to their games, and it creates a cool environment when they cheer for the team. Anna’s mom seconds that notion by mentioning that her daughter always has a smile on her face. “Since birth she just smiles every emotion,” says Anna’s mother Molly, “whether she’s mad, sad, happy, upset, she just smiles through everything, and I love that.”

Anna has accepted a scholarship to play volleyball at Carson Newman University with the dream of one day becoming a veterinarian. A big congrats to Anna and her family!