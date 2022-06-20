MCCORMICK COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – Some residents in an area of McCormick County will be without water for a few hours.

According to the McCormick County Water and Sewer Office Manager, residence in the area of Little Ricer Drive will be without water due to an emergency water leak repair on Independence Drive.

Authorities say the shut down will start at 8 A.M. on Tuesday, June 21st and will last for at least 4 hours.

The water shut down may include the follow streets:

New Years Eve Drive,

Valentines Drive

Saint Patricks Drive

Yawl Lane

Presidents Drive

Lorenz Place

Haven Point

Lincoln Drive

the lower end of Holiday Drive

Lethe Road

Sandover Court

Authorities say that once the water is restored, residents in those areas will be under a boiled water advisory until further notice.