Some parents frustrated with Aiken County’s virtual school

Aiken County, SC (WJBF)- The Fall semester of school is coming to a close soon in Aiken County. One parent says she has been fighting with the district all year about her son’s difficulties with Aiken Innovate.

School in 2020 has been unconventional at best. School districts had to get creative to figure out how to move forward this year, including offering options for face-to-face and virtual learning.

A parent of an Aiken Innovate student reached out to us saying that for her son, it has been a disaster.

“As a parent you’re kind of put in a position where do you wanna keep him home, because right now that’s the safest option due to numbers drastically increasing. Or do you send him back to school because he’s suffering right now with his grades,” said Charity Curry.

Charity Curry’s son, Christian, is a freshman at North Augusta High School. She says he’s always been a solid A/B student- even taking advanced and AP classes this year. Now, Christian is behind because of problems with the program.

Curry says she has requested several times that he be allowed to return to school immediately, but has been denied.

“No way, whatsoever, do I want to place any blame on teachers or the school, because they were as helpful and accommodating as they could be. But, it seemed like it always led back to…we were advised that you have to go to the district with your concerns,” explained Curry.

Jackie Harty has a second grader at Chukker Creek Elementary, who is also attending virtually this year. She said her experience with Aiken Innovate has been great.

“His teacher is great. And these programs they have, Raz Kids, Prodigy, Edmentum, they’re really, really, great as far as sucking in, especially the little ones, so that they are engaged and they want to keep going,” she said.

Harty believes Aiken Innovate is working because her child’s teacher keeps everything structured- which elementary students need.

“As far as his teacher goes, Mrs. Buice sends us an email every Sunday night to tell us what the work is for that week,” said Harty. “Sends us the spelling words, sends us everything we could need. And it’s all laid out very clearly every day so our children can go through and check things off as they’re doing it.”

Curry thinks Aiken Innovate may work for some students but not all and she doesn’t feel the district is doing everything they can to make it work.

“Y’all are not even willing to go back to the drawing board to figure out a better system of how to do the virtual learning to accommodate the children who are out here suffering,” Curry said.

Curry tells us that she will be sending Christian back to face-to-face learning in the spring.

Aiken County Public Schools said in a statement, they understand the tremendous challenges faced by families, teachers, and students during the ongoing pandemic, and they will continue to ensure that students have access to the instruction to meet their educational needs.