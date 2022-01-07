Some Columbia County residents to be shifted to different districts

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) — Nearly 32,000 people have moved to Columbia County since 2010.

“We had the second fastest growing county in the state of Georgia,” Dewey Galeas, Columbia County’s District 4 Commissioner, said. “People want to live here. We’re a community of excellence. We have public safety that’s second to none. Our schools are second to none.”

These are just a few of the reasons Sarah Britney Greneker enjoys living in Columbia County.

“I really like that it’s growing,” Greneker said. “A lot of things are coming out here. More people are coming out here.”

Much of that growth happened in Districts 3 and 4, which includes Appling, Harlem and Grovetown.

“We have constant requests for subdivisions and housing,” Galeas said.

All of that growth meant the county had to redraw district lines to ensure each district had about the same number of people.

“There were districts that had to lose population. There were districts that had to gain population.”

These are the proposed changes to each district:

District 1: +6,487 people

District 2: +8.053 people

District 3: -10,413 people

District 4: -4,127 people

The proposed district map needs to be approved by the Georgia General Assembly and Governor Brian Kemp.

Voting precincts

Columbia County Board of Elections plans to add three voting precincts. They will be located at The Columbia County Health Department, Stevens Creek Church West and Parkway Elementary.

“It will help in precinct population and help us avoid having any split precincts,” Nancy Gay, the Executive Director of the Columbia County Board of Elections, said. “We are hoping to keep the actual precinct changes to a minimum, but there will be changes, especially with the addition of the three new precincts.”

Gay says “every voter should receive a new precinct card prior to the May primary elections. The precinct card will list their assigned Election Day polling location and new district information.”