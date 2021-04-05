Some Augusta hotels still have rooms available for Masters week

Augusta, GA (WJBF)-

Before the pandemic, hotels were filled to the brim during Masters week. There wasn’t an available room for miles.

Even with a limited number of patrons at the tournament this week, most of the hotels NewsChannel 6 talked to said they are fully booked as usual and have been for months.

The General Manager at the Holiday Inn Express in North Augusta said only about one third of bookings for Masters Week are patrons. She also said they’ve been open since the beginning of the pandemic with essential guests.

“It’s been an influx of reservations over the past few weeks, which was surprising to us. We were so unsure how we would do this year. We have been sitting at a very good place,” said Trish Garcia. “We have about a 30 percent occupancy with frontline workers. Our military that are here working the frontline at the Trenton Federal Prison as well as another platoon that is giving out vaccines in Edgefield and I believe Trenton.”

Others said they do still have some rooms available which is very unusual for Masters Week. In fact, Lloyd Van Horn, General Manager of the Partridge Inn said it’s not just unusual.

“Well we are the closest hotel to the Augusta National and we would normally be sold out more than a year in advance. And we might have some rooms open in the fall, but to have anything open this close in is really historic. It’s really unprecedented.”

The morning manager at the Holiday Inn Express said there may be a few rooms available but they will go quickly.

Van Horn said the Partridge Inn also has some rooms available but that they expect them to book quickly as well.