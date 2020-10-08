Some Aiken County voters may have received more than one absentee ballot

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- A clerical error at the Aiken County Board of Elections resulted in more than one ballot being sent to some voters. It could cause some confusion and, if both ballots are filled out and returned, legal action.

The Aiken County Board of Elections rely on a mailing service to help get ballots out to those who request them. The staff must still enter issues dates into their system and some were missed. Because of the missing issue date, a second ballot was mailed out.

Cynthia Holland is the Executive Director Aiken County Registration and Elections.

“Even if a voter gets more than one ballot, we can only accept one ballot in our system. We have a safeguard in place. So if you get five ballots it’s only one. And also the voter needs to be mindful that it is against the law. They could be prosecuted for trying to vote twice.”

A North Augusta woman received two ballots in the mail on the same day. She says she was already nervous about voting by mail and now she is even more worried that the election may not be a fair one.

“It makes me really apprehensive about the election period if people are getting two of them because not everybody is honest about things,” said Shawn Laxson.

Holland says that voters should contact their office with concerns and shouldn’t worry about people being able to cast more than one vote.

“Because we’re finding that the one that are going out to others that don’t know the process, they are getting other voters upset. And that’s not what we want. And so we just want them to know that we got them, we’re going to make sure that their ballot counts and no one is going to be able to vote twice,” Holland explained.

Ann Willbrand of the Aiken County Democratic Party says that she trusts the system and wants to remind voters that the people involved in the election take it very seriously.

“And in the Poll Manager’s Handbook there is the Constitutional oath that every poll worker has to sign and it says that they will, to the best of their ability, discharge the duties to protect…preserve, protect and defend the constitution,” said Willbrand, Second Vice Chair for the Aiken County Democratic Party.

On Monday, some polling places will open. If you received more than one ballot in the mail, you’re to fill out just one of the ballots, and either shred the extra ballot or turn it over, incomplete, when you cast your official ballot.