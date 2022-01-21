Snow and sleet ends overnight…sunny cold Saturday. – Latest forecast here

We finally saw snow across parts of the CSRA. We expected about .50″ to 1″ and that’s about what we received. Some of us just saw a few flakes but it was fun to see. The good news is that there are little reports of issue from the Winter Weather, however roads and sidewalks will be slippery in the morning so take extra care through midmorning. We’ll see sunshine by afternoon, it will remain very chilly with Highs in the 40s Click the video above for the latest Vipir 6 forecast.
Here’s your forecast:
Vipir 6 Alert Overnight: Snow and sleet will end by sunrise. Breezy and cold. Low: 26
Vipir 6 Alert Saturday Morning through 9AM: Watch for icy spots and areas of black ice on the roads in the morning. Becoming sunny and chilly. High: 45
Saturday night: Clear and very cold. Low: 25
Sunday: Sunny. High: 50
Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 54