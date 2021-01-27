Small business owners react to potential $15 minimum wage increase

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) —

The legislation included in President Biden’s relief package would increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2025 — the first federal minimum wage increase in more than a decade.

Some local business owners are in favor of the wage hike



“Personally I believe in paying my employees higher than minimum wage, much higher than minimum wage almost double because I believe that’s what they’re worth,” Tinsley said.

Jennifer Tinsley, owner of field botanicals said she feels that employees should make a liveable wage.



” I try to look at it with empathy and the essential workers who are making minimum wage and can’t afford to have an apartment and can’t afford food — that shouldn’t be,” Tinsley said.

Opponents argue raising the minimum wage could hurt businesses and force job cuts. The Congressional Budget Office estimated it could lead to the loss of 1.3 million jobs.

Some employees said people should look closer at the bill and its impact before deciding for or against it.



“Myself included I would strive to better educate and be more aware of what is actually being written into law,” Michael Balducci said.

If approved the legislation would go into effect over the course of five years.