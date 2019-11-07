SLV WGA supports McCormick Backpack Ministry Birdies for Backpack (B4B)

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

Susan Tempest, charity organizer for Savannah Lake’s Village Women’s Golf Association initiated Birdies for Backpack whereby women who made birdies during the golf season donated money into the B4B bucket.

A check for $1,757 was presented to Roseanne Selby, president of McCormick Backpack Ministry Board of Directors. 120 weekend meals are packed and delivered each week at a yearly cost of $21,000 to $25,000. The board thanks the women of the SLV WGA. Keep making those birdies.

Also present (l-r): Arthur Banks, BOD alliance representative, Kathie Essex, BOD secretary, Selby, Susan Tempest, Vivian Jennings, BOD McCormick school liaison, and Bill West, BOD treasurer. Absent is Ray DeShano, BOD co-president, and Connie Tremsky, BOD logistics manager.

