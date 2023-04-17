BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has released the name of the alleged driver of the vehicle, who was pulled over before shooting a South Carolina Highway Patrol State Trooper in the face.

According to SLED, the alleged driver of the vehicle has been identified as Derrick Gathers, 37.

According to authorities, Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier was conducting a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle on Highway 78 in Denmark, and a Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in the area and stopped to assist.

Authorities later say that Gathers fired a pistol, which shot Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier, and Frazier and the deputy returned fire, striking the vehicle as Gathers drove away.

S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier

According to SLED, a second SCHP trooper, a second Bamberg Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy, and an officer with the Bamberg Police Department located and pursued Gathers’ vehicle through Bamberg County and into Branchville, S.C. in Orangeburg County, where Gathers wrecked the vehicle.

After being discharged from the medical facility, Gathers was transported to the Bamberg County Detention Center, according to authorities.

According to SLED, Gathers has been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights.

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier was transported to the hospital, and according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, he is now in stable condition.

Authorities say that this is an ongoing investigation.