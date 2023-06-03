As of 8 AM Saturday: We’re waking up to a beautiful morning with temperatures in the 60s and just a few fair weather clouds in the sky. Today will be on the warm side with highs in the upper 80s. You will definitely need to have your shades handy for the weekend as skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday and partly cloudy on Sunday. In the month of May there was at least a trace amount of precipitation in Augusta every single weekend. While an afternoon isolated shower cannot be completed ruled out, rain chances for the first weekend of June are slim and outdoor plans should be safe-FINALLY! If your Saturday plans include traveling highway 23 in search of treasures, the forecast for the Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale looks just…. peachy! Enjoy!