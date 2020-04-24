Simon’s Formal Wear creates memories for Seniors without a prom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Proms have been cancelled or postponed but Simon’s Formal Wear in Augusta is doing everything they can to keep the memories alive.

They’ll be giving prom customers picture vouchers. Students can go to the store in their dress or suit and get their photo professionally taken for free.

The company will then spotlight them on their social media pages.

Manager at Simon’s Formal Wear, Kortlyn Hoyt, says, “my message to you would be Class of ’20 to rise up to the occasion, take the challenge and make your own memories. Be creative. Don’t let what’s going on make you feel like you’re not getting to participate in these things.”

Simons also made tuxedo shirts for students to purchase.

To send them your prom memories message them on their Facebook page (CLICK HERE) or call 706-738-2432.