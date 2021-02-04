Showers late tonight through Friday. -Here’s what to expect.

Moisture will be quickly moving into the CSRA tonight ahead of a cold front to our West. Rain will become widespread by early Friday morning, the cold front will move through by afternoon and sweep the rain to the East. Skies will clear briefly Friday night, clouds stream back in for Saturday with Low pressure developing over the Gulf of Mexico. The Low will move into the Southeast and right through the CSRA Saturday night into Sunday morning, we’ll see periods of showers and rain ending by Sunday midday with sunshine returning afternoon. But wait, there’s more! Next week brings more unsettled weather! We’ll have more on that to come!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Low 44 Rain chance: 20%

Friday: Showers and rain through early afternoon, then clearing skies late. High 60 Rain chance 80%

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 36

Saturday: Increasing clouds with rain developing late. High 57. Rain chance: 50%

Sunday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. High: 58